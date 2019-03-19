Kaspersky Lab adds Supertron Electronics to its network of India B2C distributors

Kaspersky Lab has one of the most widespread and deep distributor network in India. It has been a crucial factor that has helped the brand to maintain its position as one of the leaders in the highly competitive Indian cyber security sector. Earlier this month, it further strengthened its network by appointing Supertron Electronics as its B2C distributor in India.

Supertron Electronics is a leading distribution house of Information Technology and Telecom Company that has a strong presence across all 29 Indian states and 7 Union Territories. Supertron Electronics was founded in 1993 by. VK Bhandari and has grown from strength to strength over the past 25 years. With over 11,000 channel partners and over 50 offices across India, it will help Kaspersky Lab to grow its footprints deeper into key markets.

Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia) said, “It’s a great honor for us to welcome Supertron Electronics to the Kaspersky Lab family. They are one of the leading distributors in India, with a deep insight into the business for over 25 years. More importantly, Kaspersky Lab and Supertron Electronics share the same business ethos and believe in ethical, positive business growth. As the demand for our B2C products increases across India, Supertron Electronics’ immense strength across the length and breadth of the country will really bolster our aggressive growth plans. We are sure that together, we will script a great partnership!”

V.K. Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. said, “Kaspersky has proven its commitment to delivering world class, innovative, best-of-breed solutions that have put the products at the forefront of computing and technology. With our pan India branch network and marketing capabilities, we are confident that Kaspersky will capture the top bracket in the category of next gen computer users. We are excited to have Kaspersky product ranges in Supertron’s basket in India and look forward to a fruitful association ahead!”

Supertron Electronics has already started working with Kaspersky Lab’s wide portfolio of B2C products. As India races towards digitization that penetrates deeper into its Tier II and Tier III cities, Kaspersky Lab hopes to keep up with the nation’s urgent and continuous need to stay protected when they’re online at work and home.