Kaspersky brings Security Analyst Summit (SAS) online

Kaspersky announces the first virtual version of its annual Security Analyst Summit (SAS) packed with three days of presentations and a series of training from April 28 to 30. Aimed at sharing knowledge and findings of the current cybersecurity trends and threats, the global cybersecurity company opened the online event to all IT professionals and enthusiasts around the world for free.

Dubbed as “SAS@home”, the online conference will kick-off with a series of threat presentations and threat announcements from select researchers of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) alongside experts from partners in the industry and academia.

The second and third days will zero in on knowledge sharing as the event will take an educational turn which includes several masterclasses and presentations from Kaspersky experts as well as industry professionals. Key topics range from Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), a post-crisis worlds, national and state threats, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the Internet, and more.

“It is undeniable that our presence online has increased tremendously because of this pandemic. Now more than ever, it has become a necessity to secure our digital lives and assets knowing that cybercriminals are lurking, waiting for their prey,” says Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

“In turn, we at Kaspersky has opened the doors of SAS@home to all cybersecurity enthusiasts from both public and private sectors across the globe. It is now an online event where we share our expertise, observations, and expert findings as well as train the future generation of cyber experts through knowledge sharing because learning and cooperation can continue even when we’re inside the comfort of our homes,” he adds.

The Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit (SAS) is an annual event that attracts high-caliber anti-malware researchers, global law enforcement agencies and CERTs, and senior executives from financial services, technology, healthcare, academia, and government agencies.