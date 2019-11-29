Kaspersky APAC MD wins Executive of the Year Award three years in a row

Kaspersky announces that Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific headquarters, was recently named Executive of the Year for IT Services by the Singapore Business Review (SBR) Management Excellence Awards 2019. This marks the third year Neumeier won this award.

Neumeier was selected from a roster of top-caliber nominees for the category for his significant efforts in steering the growth of the APAC operations of the global cybersecurity company.

Bringing in 20 years of expertise in the IT sector, one of his notable achievements for the past year include the announcement of Kaspersky Asia Pacific’s Transparency Centre in Malaysia under his leadership. This announcement is in line with Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative: where partners and stakeholders can check the source code of Kaspersky solutions and learn more about its engineering and data processing practices.

At the new center, government regulators and enterprise clients of Kaspersky can request to review the company’s solutions and services, including threat analysis, secure review, and the application security testing process.

Stakeholders can also review all versions of Kaspersky’s builds and AV database updates, including any information that the company processes, such as data feeds from Kaspersky products that are sent to the cloud-based Kaspersky Security Network (KSN).

Despite these achievements, Neumeier said that such changes are not without any resistance within the company. In June, the company had a rebranding activity where a new logo and visual identity was introduced.

Stephan made sure that employees fully understand the rebranding via several internal activities, encouraging employees to be advocates of the brand as well as communicating with channel partners during the transitional period.

“The physical change reflects a transformation in the way we think about our products and services, our approach to business and our vision of the future with the new mission of ‘building a safer world’ and bringing a new philosophy of digital security by embracing the positivity in every situation,” said Neumeier.

As part of the company’s efforts to boost cybersecurity education and nurture the next generation of talent, Kaspersky Labs forged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The cybersecurity company also introduced the Secur’IT Cup (held at the Singapore Institute of Technology), which Neumeier explained will provide a platform for students in Asia Pacific to engage in peer learning and get a headstart in networking with the company’s international experts in the industry.

“I am truly grateful for this recognition. The technology industry is very fast paced, and I believe we have come a long way in these 3 years. Truth be told, this accolade speaks more about the success of our company which I attribute to the people behind it, than my own merits. We have every single one on the team working equally hard, supporting each other and going above and beyond what is expected of them,” added Neumeier.

The awards celebrate the victories of individuals and teams in successfully launching projects or innovations which notably enhanced their respective company’s businesses.