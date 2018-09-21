Kaspersky and Inflow Technologies Conduct Partner Meets in Bangalore and Delhi

Kaspersky Lab and Inflow Technologies have introduced their partnership very recently. As it has been Kaspersky Lab’s tradition, they decided to conduct these Partner meets to communicate their strategy and demonstrate key products, and also to bring the new prospective partners on board with Kaspersky Lab.

The Bangalore partner meeting which was conducted on 24th August at the sprawling Chancery Pavilion was spearheaded by Mr. Ebenezar Stephan, Regional Head, South India & Sri Lanka, Kaspersky Lab, where he deliberated in detail Kaspersky Lab’s profile for the new prospective partners. He also shared some comprehensive information about Kaspersky Lab’s current offerings and upcoming campaigns. In addition, Kaspersky Lab’s Channel Strategy was elaborately discussed.

In Delhi the event was conducted on 4th September 2018 at Hotel Surya, New Delhi, where Mr. Harpreet Singh Shergill, Territory Manager, North India, Kaspersky Lab discussed about Kaspersky’s product overview. They also discussed the partner benefits and margins and partner questions were answered to their complete satisfaction. The roadmap for 2018 was presented to the partners, with all of them being bullish about their growth prospects.

Mr. Anand Shringi, Channel Head, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), said, “Kaspersky Lab has been built, and we always say this, with the unrelenting support it gets from all its partners. Engaging with them is an important step in engaging with our end-customers. Our partner meets are crucial to the fabric of Kaspersky Lab. In these partner meets, we focused on our newest, updated offerings and services. We had an invigorating discussion with our potential partners and we all expect growth of the company and in return growth of the partners in the year ahead. We are positive of growth, profits, and partner and customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Vice President, Business Unit – Inflow Technologies was equally enthused. “We are looking forward to having a very fruitful partnership with Kaspersky as their national distributor. The participation of over 120 people from 70 partner companies at both the events, made them very successful partner meets. There were numerous updates on Kaspersky Lab products & services that needed a detailed dialogue. Partners saw great business opportunity in Kaspersky Lab’s products & services. It is crucial to get a feel of the on-ground realities from the partners & such meets are a great way to stay connected. We look forward to such insightful meetings with Kaspersky Lab and prospective partners”