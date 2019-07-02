Kaspersky adds Ingram Micro to their network of India B2B distributors

Kaspersky India announces Ingram Micro as their new national B2B distributor to strengthen their network further more.Kaspersky India takes this move in order to expand the business and increase their reach in the market. Together with Ingram Micro, Kaspersky is more prepared to participate in securing larger enterprise and government institutions. Kaspersky will be working with Ingram for their entire B2B solutions portfolio and use their expertise of software technology distribution.

Ingram Micro Inc. is one of the largest technology distributors, providing sales, marketing and logistics services for the IT industry worldwide. They come on board with deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions which will enable Kaspersky as their business partner to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets that they serve.

Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) said: “We at Kaspersky aim at achieving complete security and ‘Building a safer world’. Our new mission allows us to look and change the way we think about our approach to business and digital security and hence we thrive to reach out to as many people as possible to help them stay safe. Working with the right partners will help us to achieve this mission.”

“India is one of the largest and most important markets for Kaspersky and hence we have associated with Ingram Micro, who are one of the largest distributors of software in India for our B2B portfolio. Our strategy with Ingram is to participate in larger enterprise and government security initiatives and we can say now that we are totally prepared to do so. Our aim is to make Kaspersky’s products available easily across India in the B2B market,” said Anand Shringi, Channel Head, Kaspersky (South Asia).

Diego Utge, Sr. VP & India Chief Executive, Ingram Micro said, “We are happy to associate with Kaspersky and work together with them for their B2B security solutions portfolio. With its comprehensive portfolio of innovative security solutions for enterprise, we hope to help Kaspersky expand their business by increasing their reach in the markets, through our 10,000+ partners. This is going to be an exciting association with Kaspersky and we are looking forward to the same.”