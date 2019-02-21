Juniper Networks to Showcase 5G-Ready Network at MWC Barcelona 2019

Juniper Networks will participate in this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to demonstrate how service providers can take advantage of its world-class engineering and innovation to help tame today’s growing complexity and concerns associated with the major transformation to a 5G-ready network. On its stand in Hall 2, 2I60/2J61, Juniper’s subject matter experts will guide visitors on how to immediately start implementing the right foundational architecture to reap the benefits of new business opportunities created by 5G, IoT and the cloud.

“5G is firmly on the horizon. Beyond the inevitable hype around all new technologies, it’s often heralded as the future savior of mobile communications – the technology that will enable users to do so much more than they can today,” explained Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks. “However, delivering new services at huge scale both in terms of capacity and connectivity – to humans and to ‘things’ – will take a massive toll on today’s networks. To prepare for this 5G-led explosion of bandwidth and devices, providers will need to transform their infrastructure, operations and service delivery to capitalize on the opportunities. For this, service providers require a secure, automated and cloud-native architecture capable of delivering diverse services in a cost-effective and agile way.”

During the show, Juniper will showcase its leading solutions for People and Things, Industrial IoT, and Immersive Experiences. For each of these use cases, these Juniper solutions and their underlying technologies provide a blueprint to take the ‘how to migrate to 5G’ concerns off the table and allow service providers to focus on growing their core businesses sooner, rather than later.