Juniper Networks Expedites 5G Transformation for Service Providers

Juniper Networks announced a major refresh to its metro, edge and core solutions to accelerate service providers’ 5G transformation. Comprised of IP optimized silicon enabling industry-leading 400GbE density on a new 14.4Tb line card, new ACX access and aggregation platforms and an expanded MX 5G router portfolio, these new Juniper solutions will help service providers achieve a holistic approach to infrastructure transformation. Combined with Juniper’s Contrail software portfolio, these new infrastructure enhancements deliver a secure, automated and cloud-centric architecture that will unlock new revenue opportunities for service providers.

5G networks offer providers an opportunity to increase revenues through new services that simply weren’t possible before, including near-zero latency applications such as IoT, AR/VR and connected cars. However, with these services come exponential traffic growth and heightened performance demands, new security threats and operational complexity. To meet these demands, service providers must transform their networks to be secure, automated and cloud-ready and capable of delivering diverse services in a simple, yet agile and cost-efficient way.

Providers require a holistic approach to transformation, one that encompasses infrastructure, operations and cloud-native service delivery to realize the full economic benefits required to be successful in today’s market. Juniper’s new solutions give providers an operations-driven approach to infrastructure transformation built on best-of-breed security, automation and cloud capabilities. To complement these new infrastructure enhancements, Juniper’s widely-deployed Contrail software portfolio enables service operators to transform from managing individual devices to automating the full operational lifecycle with one integrated software suite, simplifying the design, implementation and operations of the network.