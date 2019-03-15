Juniper Networks Expands Networking Simplicity through Support of SONiC

Juniper Networks announced native integration of Juniper’s platforms with Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), which was developed and contributed to the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation by Microsoft. This integration will give cloud providers a simplified and automated switch management platform, enhanced by the rich routing and deep telemetry innovations valued by customers.

Introduced by Microsoft in 2016, SONiC is a breakthrough for network switch operations and management. A uniquely extensible platform with a large and growing ecosystem of hardware and software partners, SONiC offers centralized management of switching platforms and various software components.

Native integration with SONiC underscores Juniper’s continued commitment to open programmability, complete disaggregation and expanding key offerings to support cloud-first enterprises. Specifically, the integration will offer cloud and service provider customers:

Open programmability: Allows for the rapid integration, agility and flexibility necessary for enterprise end users looking to swiftly adapt to market changes.

Allows for the rapid integration, agility and flexibility necessary for enterprise end users looking to swiftly adapt to market changes. Disaggregation: Highly modular architecture decouples integrated components and software, thereby offering customers the ultimate freedom of choice and flexibility.

Highly modular architecture decouples integrated components and software, thereby offering customers the ultimate freedom of choice and flexibility. Automation: Network operations have always been a tedious and repetitive process. Combining the power of open programmability and disaggregation, Juniper streamlines network diagnostics, automates complex workflows and optimizes network infrastructure operation.

Network operations have always been a tedious and repetitive process. Combining the power of open programmability and disaggregation, Juniper streamlines network diagnostics, automates complex workflows and optimizes network infrastructure operation. Broad ecosystem: Native SONiC integration will provide the broad networking community and cloud providers with the latest routing, switching and analytic solutions from Juniper. The integration with SONiC demonstrates Juniper’s ongoing commitment to innovate in cloud data center networking, as we constantly improve our roadmap to deliver best-in-class solutions.

“At Juniper Networks, we recognize how important open programmability is to our customers, already evidenced in our support of OpenConfig, Open/R and P4. To continue this support, we’re excited to announce the native integration of Juniper’s platforms with SONiC to offer hyperscale data center customers another option in data center architecture,” said, Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer, Juniper Networks