JBL Professional Unveils EON ONE & EON ONE PRO P.A. System

The EON ONE linear-array P.A. system brings legendary JBL Professional audio to your next performance, conference or meeting.

Your entire audience will experience powerful, accurate sound, thanks to the patent-pending speaker configuration and unobstructed 10” bass reflex subwoofer. The built-in 6-channel mixer with EQ makes it easy get great sound instantly—simply connect your microphones and instruments, or stream Bluetooth audio from your mobile device.

With a true all-in-one design that you can carry with one hand, EON ONE is effortless to set up and transport. The EON ONE PRO is compact enough to fit easily in the space of a passenger seat; is lightweight and has integrated handles rendering it perfect for gigging musicians, DJs, educators, fitness studios, corporate environments and more.

Additionally, the rechargeable lithium battery-powered EON ONE PRO enables musicians and mobile presenters to perform anywhere with superior JBL sound quality. Users can set up the system in seconds, choosing the right number of spacers to optimize the sound for each application.

Two spacers provide a long throw for live performances and large crowds, while a single spacer is ideal for conferences, gyms and medium-sized groups. For small meetings and intimate events, users can place the high-frequency section directly atop the base unit.

New Delhi-based Argee Digisol LLP (a Subsidiary of UC Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.) is authorized all India exclusive master partner of JBL EON ONE and EON ONE PRO.