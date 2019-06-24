Ixia Honored with Two Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Ixia, a Keysight Business, was honored with two Best of Show awards at Interop Tokyo held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. The AresONE-400GE Test Systems earned the Grand Prize in testing while the Vision X network packet broker earned a Special Prize.

Approximately 500 companies and organizations exhibited at Interop Tokyo 2019, introducing products, solutions and services, from which IT experts selected the winners for Best of Show awards.

During the event, Ixia organized the world’s first public open demonstration of the 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) ecosystem for hyperscale data centers including Ixia’s AresONE-400GE with ten industry leaders.

“Keysight is honored that the AresONE-400GE test system was recognized by the judges at Interop Tokyo as Best of Show for testing,” said Jerry Pepper, Keysight Fellow, Ixia Solutions Group, Keysight Technologies. “Ixia spearheaded a groundbreaking demonstration showcasing the functionality, interoperability and maturity of all aspects of the high-speed Ethernet ecosystem for 400GE deployment with ten industry leaders. The second generation AresONE 400GE platform offers unparalleled capacity and density and supports both OSFP or QSFP-DD pluggable interfaces which is critical to users when selecting their 400GE test systems.”

Ixia’s newest network packet broker, Vision X, was honored with a Best of Show special prize. The Vision X network packet broker is a high-density, modular platform that provides enterprises scalable visibility for data centers today and tomorrow. Vision X was designed with a modular approach that enables customers to select different functions, capabilities and speeds as their data center evolves. Network operations teams can upgrade speeds and bandwidth of their visibility solution along with their monitoring and security tool capabilities.