Ivy Global Awards its Star Employees at its Annual Event ‘Action Day 2019’

Ivy Global, the gaming company, celebrated its annual event ‘Action Day 2019’ to recognize the in-house talent and award them for their hard work and exceptional skills. In the ‘Action Day 2019’, the Ivy Global awarded its employees, majorly young talents for their impressive performance during the current year.

Talking about the aim behind this event, Ananth Krishnan C Subramanian, the Chief Financial Officer, said, “We call all the employees and conduct this programme every year. The main purpose is to discuss and review the year, and award the well-deserved employees for their work and commitment.”

Subramaniam, Head of Finance (Shared Services) shared, “The idea behind this branding exercise is to recognise retail and attractive talent. It essentially gives us the leverage to project the talent mostly in India and also the expats who may wish to come back to India can utilise the talents for the benefit of gaming in and outside the Hyderabad.”

Commenting on how Ivy Global is working to create an irreplaceable place for itself in the gaming industry, Sandeep Tiku, Group Chief Technology Officer, shared, “We have grown up in the last four to five years rapidly. We have launched our logo and website, essential for the growth plans that we have for our company in the coming years. We build software for the gaming industry and, there are billions of dollars in this industry. Our focus is now towards building extensive gaming products that will help Ivy grow into a bigger organisation in the next couple of years.”

Ivy Global is currently has a total of 1,542 of employees dedicatedly working for the organisations and its projected headcount growth by the end of the year is 60 per cent. It has 34 per cent of female and, 66 per cent of male working. In the leadership roles, 16 per cent of females and 84 per cent of males are seen.

Management Development Programme (MDP): This program provides the stimulus and insights for a better understanding of one’s strengths and development needs as a manager/lead, creates an environment to practice with peers and colleagues to deepen and share thinking. The agility of the modulation of the program allows participants to take ownership of their development; it makes this fit for purpose for any manager/lead, at any level of seniority, across the globe.