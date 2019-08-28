iValue to Host 100+ Partners at iRishtey Phuket Conclave

iValue Info Solutions is back with its awaited flagship industry partner event, iRishtey2.0 scheduled to be hosted in Phuket, Thailand from 12th to 14th September 2019. The conclave will cover a wide gamut of topics from the world of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation focusing around Next Gen Security, Security Analytics, Hybrid Cloud Management, Availability and Performance Management of Critical Apps, Consolidation and Automation along with relevant Design, Deployment and Integration Services.

The conclave will see sharing of thought leadership and evolving trends by Consultants, Solution in demand with use-cases across leading verticals by leading OEM’s with knowledge sharing by leading SI’s in the fast evolving and disruptive business model needs.

Excited about iRishtey, Krishna Raj Sharma, Director and CEO, iValue InfoSolutions said, “We are thrilled about hosting our most important stakeholders, the Channel Partners, during this exciting technology summit. We have planned an exhilarating two days that spreads across compelling mainstream and emerging technologies conveyed by subject matter experts, we also have planned some intriguing networking sessions to provide our partners with great insights for profitable growth opportunities in a tough environment. Considering the pace and relevance of digital revolution, iRishtey is sure to share to collectively empower all to thrive in this transformational era”.

iRishtey is a familiar conclave to the Channel community, the previous editions were held at Colombo and Bali. This time around the symposium is going to be held at the picturesque Le Méridien Beach Resort, Phuket, Thailand and will be live streamed across select locations. iRishtey has customarily been that single platform that empowers Channel Partners with technological advancements, arrive at collaborative go-to-market strategies and discover innovative growth opportunities along with iValue and its OEMs.

“iRishtey will bring together all channel partners who have been instrumental in iValue’s journey in the last decade, together we accelerate towards a collective ambition of fostering profitable and sustainable growth. It will be a great platform where the channel partners and OEMs led by iValue will come together to renew and strengthen relationships, discuss and deliberate on growth areas most important to the community to thrive in the Digital world” said Subodh Anchan, VP – Alliance, iValue InfoSolutions.

IT investments continues to be driven by digital business transformation initiatives from both private and public organizations, India’s IT spending alone is projected to become a $89 billion opportunity in 2019, as per Gartner. While organizations are discovering ways to infer and steer digital transformation over forthcoming years, the IT channel has incredible opportunity to lead and profit from the digital future. iRishtey is perfectly placed to serve stakeholders associated with the industry to exchange insights, string partnership and aid the growth of IT industry.