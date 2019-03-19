iValue Registered Colossal growth of 70%

iValue InfoSolutions announced that it has recorded/registered a colossal growth of 70 percent in FY2017-18. With a strong understanding of the competitive Indian IT market dynamics, iValue’s impressive growth comes from verticals, namely, BFSI, Government and Emerging Enterprises.

iValue now aims to achieve last decade’s revenue growth in the next 3 years with strong roadmap by FY 2022 with their new focused GTM approach for services business. Putting the track in place iValue has already partnered with few solution providers/vendors like FireEye, Arbor, TITUS, Heritage Micro Focus etc. to deliver IT services across geographies and technologies.

“Our plans are in place for our vision 2022 and we are confident to cater the customer needs by optimizing, protecting and transforming their digital assets with leading edge and proven offerings in collaboration with our trusted partners” said Krishna Raj Sharma, Director & CEO at iValue InfoSolutions.

iValue looks forward to place itself as the most valued technology distribution partner in the Digital Transformation space. Laying the road map for 2022, iValue is focused on building a strong partner ecosystem to penetrate untapped zones like the Middle East, Africa and SAARC.

Swaroop Muvvala, CFO at iValue InfoSolutions “iValue has a powerful mission, a clear focus and a sound strategy on empowering companies in their digital transformation journey. With the help of strong processes and technology enablers, I believe the potential for profitable growth is tremendous.”

“Today iValue is reliable and trusted VAD because of its dedication to customer success and breakneck innovation. It has been a team contribution to attain the whooping growth. I would like to thank our partners who have retained their faith in us for long years now”, said Sunil Pillai, Founder & MD, iValue InfoSoultions. “With Krishna Raj Sharma and Swaroop Muvvala taking the management positions, we are confident and look forward to adding more feathers in cap.”

Starting this FY, iValue has be focusing on AI based CRM to streamline processes and improve profitability. iValue will provide analytical data required for sales planning and payment performance, thereby helping partners in their sales cycle. The company now has a dedicated team solemnly focusing on large infra bidders and channel team for GSIs and NSIs.

iValue has been receiving Industry Recognitions by leading entities and forums. Some recent ones include -‘2017 APAC VAD’ by Micro Focus, ‘2017 APAC Emerging VAD Award’ by AlgoSec and ‘Upcoming Partner of the Year’ for CA Technologies.