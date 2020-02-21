iValue poised for $100mn to INR 1000cr growth in FY20

iValue InfoSolutions, a leader in the Digital Asset Protection and Data, Network & Application (DNA of every business) management area, continues with its impressive track record for growth in FY20 expected at 40%. With a strong value proposition for Digital Transformation needs of Corporate and Enterprise customers, iValue continued to grow at 4+ times market growth rates armed with the recent Private Equity investment from Creador Advisors India LLP during Q1 of FY20.

With its larger vision of delivering 4X growth in 5 years, BFSI practice continues to spear head growth for current fiscal at 82%. New initiatives such as Enterprise practice and Emerging Enterprise contributed significantly at 101% and 77% YoY growth respectively. Tier 2 partner focus paid rich dividends posting 122% growth over previous year. West zone lead from the front with contributions from BFSI practice while South posted best YoY growth from Enterprise and BFSI practice wins.

Amongst Top 10 OEM’s, eight of them grew at 30%+ rates. There has been a 62% growth in number of active partners over the last 2 years. iValue is poised to grow from 720Cr in FY19 to 1000Cr+ during FY20.

“It’s great to see us deliver impressive results even during challenging times. This was made possible through continuous growth investments across people, geography, capability and new OEM additions over the years” said Krishna Raj Sharma, Director & CEO at iValue InfoSolutions.

iValue during current fiscal has significantly enhanced its strength across its Go to Market practices covering BFSI, Government, Enterprise, Emerging enterprise, Services and Partner.

“In-line with iValue’s ethos of being relevant to our eco-system, we are traversing our next journey – “Technology Aggregator to Solution Provider” by co-creating with technology leaders and channel partners. This transition has compelled us to re-look at our key growth pillars – People, Partners, Customers and Technology providers comprehensively and gird for next level of GROWTH with net new services led models.” said Harsh Marwah, CGO at iValue InfoSolutions.