iValue now VAD for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

iValue Info Solutions announced a VAD agreement with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to deliver industry leading Communication & Network Infrastructure solutions for Private, Public and Hybrid Cloud systems.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers communications and infrastructure solutions to help customers, IT engineers, business operations, and executives connect in a digital world. From fixed and chassis LAN switches, WAN and WLAN, to applications, security and management tools, their network products support IT needs now and into the future.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise designs Digital Transformation solutions that fit every enterprise. ALE integrates systems, deploys analytics, and leverages mobility and the Internet of Things to transform a customers’ business. Combine these with innovative new business models for a solid foundation that secures future Enterprise innovations.

Prasath Rao – Country Director, South Asia – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise said -“We are excited to work with iValue and their solid technical skills that assist customers in reaching their digital transformation. Alongside our partners, we make everything connect by tailoring award-winning solutions to business organizations, helping to compete in a digital world.”

Subodh Anchan, Co-Founder & VP Alliance, iValue said- “Both iValue and ALE’s objective are aligned to protect the future of every business. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise offers Networking & Application solutions which effectively address the Business Transformation needs of Enterprise customers. We are confident that this partnership will be a win-win for both parties and excited with the prospects for our customer and partners.”