iValue & Morphisec join hands to deliver Innovative Unified Threat Prevention Platform

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Israeli professional cybersecurity solutions provider Morphisec to offer protection across Advanced Endpoint, Virtual Desktop, Cloud Workload and Servers. This move is line with strengthening their commitment to protecting and transforming digital assets of organizations across industries such as Manufacturing, Technology, Healthcare, etc.,

iValue has maintained to stay ahead in the value chain by consistently partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers thus helping customers in their digital transformation journey. Morphisec is the latest entrant into iValue’s compelling and complementing offerings in the Data, Network and Application Management and Protection space.

Morphisec uses the power of Moving Target Defense, a wholly innovative approach to prevent cyber-attacks and threats. Morphisec reduces organization’s risk exposure without affecting business productivity or creating work for the security team. Moving Target Defense applies across attack vectors and threat types – no need for indicators, no waiting for patches or updates.

Morphisec solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention unbound by the limits of detection and prediction. They protect businesses around the globe from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyberattacks immediately, efficiently and absolutely.

“iValue is excited to partner with Morphisec who is transforming endpoint security through pioneering Moving Target Defense” said Subodh Anchan, VP – Alliance, iValue InfoSolutions. “Their solutions will protect customers from the most sophisticated cyberattacks efficiently. iValue’s eco-system will relish Morphisec’ s product quality, user friendly software, excellent support and high security”

“iValue has been a force in the markets they operate, and it gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a technology enabler who boasts of a rich eco-system. iValue’s distinctive industry focused GTM strategies augers perfectly with our product roadmap” said Ajit Pillai, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Morphisec. “We look forward to great opportunities working together and enhance our market position in the forthcoming years through this association with iValue”