iValue Joins Hands with Utimaco

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with German professional cybersecurity solutions provider Utimaco to offer Enterprise grade hardware-based, high-security appliances (Hardware Security Modules) and compliance solutions for Enterprise Customers.

Utimaco with its best in class offerings across Hardware Security Modules and Lawful Interception & Data Retention Solutions, is tremendously relevant for iValue’s 3000+ strong Enterprise Customer base.

iValue has continued to stay ahead of the curve by consistently partnering with compelling and complementary technologies thus helping customers in their digital transformation journey. Utimaco is the latest entrant into iValue’s compelling and complementing offerings in the Data, Network and Application (DNA of ALL business) Protection and Management space.

iValue boasts of unique go-to-market with focused practices for BFSI, Government, Enterprise and Channels. There is also an experienced team engaging the Consultants including the Big 4 as well as the Regional Consultants primarily on the GOI and Banking projects apart from the Large Enterprise opportunities.

Empowered by Analytics for targeted business Development, iValue has been delivering 4+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 10 years.

“iValue is excited to partner with Utimaco whose long-term, proven reliability and investment protection, as well as its many certified IT security standards has made it a world-leader in both HSM and compliance solutions for telecommunication providers and other key segments” said Subodh Anchan, VP – Alliance, iValue InfoSolutions. “iValue’s Customers and Partners will have an advantage with Utimaco’s product quality, user friendly software, excellent support and trusted high security”

“iValue has been a force in the markets they operate, and it gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a technology enabler who boasts of a rich eco-system. iValue’s GTM strategies augers perfectly with our product roadmap, we are also eager to capitalize on iValue’s strong Regional Partner base” said Teo Poh Soon, Sales Director – Asia, Utimaco. “We look forward to great opportunities working together and enhance our market position in the forthcoming years with the support of iValue”