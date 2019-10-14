iValue iRishtey Conclave Brings Together100+ Partners, OEMs

India’s fastest growing VAD, iValue InfoSolutions hosted ‘iRishtey2.0’ in Phuket, Thailand between 12th to 14th September 2019 with CXOs across leading Global, National and Regional SIs present there. The 2-day residential conclave empowered partners with profitable growth areas through collaborative go-to-market strategies between iValue’s OEMs, GTM teams and focused Partner network covering India, SAARC, Middle East and Africa geographies.

The conclave covered a wide gamut of topics from the world of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation focusing around Next-Gen Security, Security Analytics, Hybrid Cloud Management, Availability and Performance Management of Critical Apps, Consolidation and Automation along with relevant Design, Deployment and Integration Services.

Sunil Pillai, Managing Director and Co-Founder, iValue InfoSolutions said, “We are satisfied with the tremendous quality of delegates attending this year’s edition of iRishtey. The exhilarating two days of quality business and technology discussions on compelling mainstream and emerging technologies conveyed by subject matter experts was of great insight. I hope the top partners have gone back with great insights for profitable growth opportunities in a tough environment. Considering the pace and relevance of digital revolution, iRishtey was a source of ideas to thrive in this transformational era.”

KrishnaRaj Sharma, Director and CEO, iValue InfoSolutions said, “It’s a delight and honor to provide a compelling platform for our “Partner in Progress” thru iRishtey which helps in understanding the evolving business and technological trends relevant to India, Compelling use cases across key verticals for replication in their key accounts and opportunity to meet, share and learn from others in a great location and setting. We are keen to work with each one of them to maximize profitable business opportunity through our compelling and compelling OEM offerings with associated service expertise.”

Deepak Sar, Distribution and Alliance Director, Hitachi Vantara said, “iRishtey, an excellent platform created by iValue to draw on the power of collective learning through sharing. This year the platform gave an immense opportunity to GTM partners and technology partners to get together and share from each other’s experience. The disruption of business due to digital transformation and how the businesses are adapting to the change was a great conversation between the technology partners and the GTM partners. We had good conversations with passionate entrepreneurs around the data ops and how data can be the game-changer in the digital transformation landscape.”

iRishtey is one of the most awaited partner conclave amongst channel community, the previous editions were held at Colombo and Bali. This time around the symposium was held at the picturesque Le Méridien Beach Resort, Phuket, Thailand and was live-streamed across selected locations. iRishtey has customarily been that single platform that empowers channel partners with technological advancements, arrive at collaborative go-to-market strategies and discover innovative growth opportunities along with iValue and its OEMs.

Talking about the event channel partner Vishal Bindra, CEO, ACPL said “ACPL has worked closely with iValue for a decade. Our close association has been based on mutual trust and respect. iRishtey event is a must-attend for me as it helps take our existing relationships ahead and interact with future-poised Cybersecurity brands. That is the domain of specialization for ACPL”

Deepak Galaiya G, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Computech Limited said “We thank the iValue team for organizing iRishtey 2.0 event. This platform helps us to interact and learn from other partners. iRishtey served as a great event for understanding and acquiring knowledge on the emerging cyber-attacks across various regions. We are keen on multiple opportunities with Cybersecurity leaders like FireEye, Tenable, etc.”