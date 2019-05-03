iValue InfoSolutions received ‘2018 VAD of the Year Award’ by Hitachi Vantara

iValue InfoSolutions has received the ‘2018 VAD of the Year Award’ by Hitachi Vantara. The award was presented at the 2019 Hitachi CIO & Partner Summit event which was held in Colombo, Srilanka. This is the 5th time iValue has received this recognition from Hitachi Vantara which is a testimony to their pursuit of continuous evolvement in its Go to Market initiatives across Customer, Vertical, Horizontal and Partner fronts, driven by Analytics and AI based CRM.

iValue has continued to stay ahead of the curve with its distinctive go-to-market for focused practices that comprise BFSI, Government, Enterprise and Channels. There is also an experienced team engaging the Consultants, Big 4 and as well as the Regional Consultants, apart from direct market development at large Enterprises.

Empowered by Analytics for Business Development, iValue has been delivering 4+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 10 years. Hitachi Vantara, with its best in class offerings in IoT, Analytics and Data Center Management, is of high relevance for iValue’s 3000+ strong Enterprise Customer base in their Digital Transformation journey.

“Hitachi continues to join hands with us in empowering our enterprise customers in their digital journey, this recognition is a testament of our collaboration with HV team and focused Partners across geography” said Krishna Raj Sharma, Director and CEO, iValue InfoSolutions. “The Industry precise solutions delivered by Hitachi augurs perfectly with our Enterprise customer base and with our mission of endlessly providing leading-edge offerings.”