iValue Concludes the 3 City Partner Summit in Collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

iValue InfoSolutions, in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), leaders in on-premise and cloud-hosted networking and communications solutions for small, medium and large enterprises recently concluded 3 City Business Partner Summit roadshow for iValue’s PAN India channel fraternity.

Continuing their 100 years of tradition of bringing in pioneer solutions, ALE introduced its latest state-of-the-art solutions around Network, Wireless Routing and Voice offerings to the Partner community. The three-city event majorly focused on products and solutions around emerging trends in IoT, Mobility and Connectivity.

ALE also introduced Rainbow, an ambitious Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Grade, Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that connects people and systems. The participants of the events were enlightened on how Rainbow works effectively as a hybrid cloud solution for business collaboration and communications while addressing the specific needs of End Customers. The speakers also explained Rainbow addresses the needs of the small businesses that require cost-effective mobility, to the large multinational looking for a single, standard Unified Communications solution across their complex IT, that covers a scattered geography and can be integrated into their business applications.

Speaking on the event, Prasath L Rao, Country Director- South Asia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, said,” It is exciting to witness iValue’s Channel community come out in big numbers and resonate with our offerings, this is a testament to iValue’s core strength which is their large eco-system. We look forward to empowering these Partners technically and in-turn helping their customers achieve speed and agility which is one of our core values.”

Krishna Raj Sharma, Director & CEO, iValue InfoSolutions, said, “Firstly, it is an honour and privilege to be associated with a company which relishes 100 years of excellence. ALE reinforces that with their cutting-edge offerings around Network backed by Rugged switches, Communication, IoT and Cloud. The grand reception for iValue 3-city business partner summit reinforced to our partner community about ALE’s Channel focus and our Partners have expressed tremendous confidence in taking these solutions to End Customers. We look forward to great opportunities with ALE.”