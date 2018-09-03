ITC Infotech Enhances Integrated Cloud Offering

ITC Infotech has enhanced its integrated Cloud offerings to deliver modernization and transformation services to clients across markets.

The enhanced offering leverages ITC Infotech’s deep industry knowledge and expertise across best-in-class market-leading Cloud platforms and technologies. ITC Infotech’s integrated Cloud services and solutions supports transition of mission critical applications across multi-Cloud environments (public, private and hybrid Cloud), while consistently delivering the security and performance enterprises require.

Speaking on the offering, Sushma Rajagopalan, MD and CEO, ITC Infotech, said, “ITC Infotech’s enhanced Cloud offering is gaining traction among enterprises embracing digital transformation. We are partnering with clients across their Cloud journey to help them take control of their Cloud environments, while delivering significant performance improvements and cost savings.”

ITC Infotech’s comprehensive Cloud adoption and migration services ease the implementation of complex IT environments, with robust automation, orchestration and security. A structured approach and bundled offerings enable rapid deployment of legacy and Cloud native applications across a hybrid environment. The company’s utilization assessment approach creates an optimal Cloud migration strategy for clients, while adhering to distinct service levels. These enhanced Cloud services and solutions are offered across flexible engagements models, including consumption based pricing options – tailored to suit each enterprise clients’ unique priorities.