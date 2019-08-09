ITAO is organizing 3rd IT MANTHAN on 10th & 11th August

ITAO (Information Technology Association of Orissa) is organizing its third IT MANTHAN at CHILLIKA on 10th & 11th August 2019.

IT MANTHAN started in the year 2017 with a grand success. This year also we are expecting better response than last years. The motto of this event is bringing all IT dealers of Odisha to a single platform with the vendors for better interaction and understanding. This will develop a strong healthy relationship among us as well as with the vendors. The vendors will share new information and technology which will be beneficial for all of us. Every year 10 to 12 companies join hands with us to make this event successful.

This time HP Printer is the main sponsor and Lenovo Laptop is the Co-Sponsor. Also Intex, HP laptop, Savex, Epson, Asus and Dell are associate sponsor as well as Zebronics and Quickheal are support partner to this. There are some entertainment program at the start and end of the event. This event definitely will be a colourful and exciting event which will attract many young entrepreneurs and vendors to participate every year. In the true spirit of MANTHAN let’s free our mind from all negativity and dispose in the Chillika lake and move ahead towards a healthy and wealthy business.