ISODA Organised 10th edition of flagship event TechSummit – TSX at Baku

The Infotech Software Dealers Association recently concluded the 10th edition of its flagship event TechSummit – TSX at Baku. The event promised to provide a solid platform for technology companies to network and grow their business along with some of the largest Channel Partners in the country.Tripwire was the Gold Sponsor for the event.

This time, there were a record 25 sponsors including 7 ISODA member sponsors. The presentations of the sponsors were very well received because of instructions beforehand to keep the presentations non-technical and away from the products. This time, the advice to all the presenters was to focus on use-cases rather than product features.

The sponsors got to interact with Hon. Deputy Minister Mr. AlmirVelizadeh (Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Republic of Azerbaijan) and Hon. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mr. B Vanlalvawna (Government of India) at the inauguration on February 5, 2020. The Hon. dignitaries presented their vision for Azerbaijan and invited the ISODA community to work closely on developing their country even further.

The presentations carried onto day 2 (February 6, 2020) and the day ended on a high with all speakers sticking to their time and making sure their presentations were crisp. The feedback from the ISODA members was very positive in terms of the learnings during the 2 days. The Sponsors themselves got lots of opportunities to interact and discuss business plans with the partners. A separate sit out area was earmarked throughout the two days for sponsors to meet potential partners and discuss mutual business growth. Also, the list of the participating members was shared with all the sponsors well before the event date. That gave them an opportunity to reach out to the partners and fix up meeting slots during the TechSummit, well in advance.

A Press Interaction followed all the presentations. The sponsors got an opportunity to share with the Media representatives their thoughts for India Market and how they would like to propagate their story better through the ISODA Community.

All the sponsors have shared positive feedback about the event. For an event of this kind where 115 of the top Channel Partner CEOs of India were present with 25 sponsors, everything from attendance to interactions to networking and fun took place seamlessly.