Irdeto Names Dario Choi Head of Sales, North & South East Asia

Irdeto announced that Dario Choi has been appointed to the role of Head of Sales, North & South East Asia. Mr. Choi joins Irdeto from Huawei, where he was Vice President of Digital Services, Cloud & Data Center and responsible for assisting its global customer base with their digital transformation strategies. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving sales growth in the region.

Prior to his role at Huawei, he held senior management positions at Asianet, Harmonic, Avid, Harris Broadcast and Ericsson. With extensive experience in the technology and media and entertainment sectors, Mr. Choi will strengthen and expand Irdeto’s substantial customer base across this market.

“This is a very exciting time for media and entertainment industry in Asia as it undergoes a rapid evolution, driven by advances in technology and changes in consumer needs,” said Dario Choi, Head of Sales, North & South East Asia, Irdeto. “I have been in the broadcast and media industry for almost 20 years and Irdeto is a leader when it comes to security. I am truly excited to join Irdeto to drive sales growth across North and South East Asia.”

“As the media industry continues to evolve in Asia Pacific, service providers and rights holders face the continuing challenge of an increasingly competitive landscape combined with piracy and cybercrime threats,” said Bengt Jonsson, Senior Vice President of Sales & Services, Irdeto. “Irdeto is committed to helping its customers all over the world overcome these challenges and Dario Choi’s expertise and experience will be invaluable as Irdeto further grows its business in this diverse and dynamic region.”