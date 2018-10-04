InterraIT and AutonomIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Solutions for Test Automation and NextGen Digital Experiences

AutonomIQ is partnering with leading systems integrator InterraIT to bring autonomous testing solutions to market for large public and private clients. Partnering with leading SI’s pairs AutonomIQ’s Autonomous Testing Platform with world class delivery expertise, global enterprises will be able to realize value from their digital initiatives much faster, with much higher quality.

“The burgeoning AI disruptions can be difficult to navigate as the vendor landscape raises across the industries and applications,” said Asoke K. Laha, Founder & CEO InterraIT Inc. “With decades of experience, InterraIT is well positioned to lead the way in helping businesses make smarter decisions through the adoption of AI tools, and our partnership with AutonomIQ only enhances this”.

“InterraIT has a strategic focus on extreme automation and AI in development, testing, business process and infrastructure and cloud and security space,” says Ranjan Guha, President of InterraIT’s North America Operations, “Robotic test Automation with AutonomIQ plays right into our sweet spot to provide our customers faster time to market solutions and services.”

Today, enterprises must spend hours writing and maintaining test scripts, keeping them from realizing the true value of continuous testing. Using AI and Machine Learning to create and maintain testing assets, allows enterprises to realize the full benefit of autonomous testing at scale.

“Global enterprise rely on systems integrators as their trusted partner to deliver innovative solutions that solve business problems,” says Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO of AutonomIQ. “By adding Autonomous Testing to their tool belt, our partners will be able to deliver solutions much faster, with much higher quality.