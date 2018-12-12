International Conference on Cryptology Indocrypt 2018 Held

INDOCRYPT is a prominent International Conference on Cryptology which is held every year in India under the aegis of Cryptology Research Society of India (CRSI). Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO, a premier research laboratory of the country in the area of Cryptology and Information Securityand Sharda University, a leading educational institution based at Greater Noida have organized the 2018 edition of INDOCRYPT. CRSI is a scientific body consisting of academicians, researchers, specialists and students with a mission to support and promote research activities in Cryptology and Data Security in India.

INDOCRYPT – 2018 was held from 10-12 December 2018 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event was preceded by tutorial sessions on 09 December 2018. The conference was formally inaugurated on 10 December by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India as Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Shri Sawhney emphasised that the research community should look forward to meet the futuristic challenges in the area of Cryptology and Cyber Security. Dr. Sudhir Kamath, Outstanding Scientist& Director General (MED & CoS), DRDO and Prof. G. R. C. Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University were the Guests of Honour for the event and addressed the gathering of researchers, academicians and students present. Smt. Anu Khosla, Outstanding Scientist &Director SAG, DRDO delivered the welcome address. Prof. Bimal Roy, General Secretary, CRSI spoke about the growth of research in the area of Cryptology in the country. Prof. Tetsu Iwata of Nagoya University, Japan and Program Co-Chair discussed the selection criteria of the papers for the conference. Shri R. P. Agarwal, Advisor, Sharda University talked about the importance of Cryptology and Cyber Security in the present networked scenario. During the conference, the participants got benefitted by invited talks from eminent international speakers namely, Prof. Takahiro Matsuda from AIST, Japan, Gilles Van Assche from STMicroelectronics in Belgium and Prof. Mridul Nandi from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. More than 200 participants including foreign delegates from various countries are participated in the conference. The conference has been organized under the guidance of Organizing Chairs Dr. Shri Kant, Professor from Sharda University and Dr. Indivar Gupta, Scientist from SAG, DRDO.

This conference is of national importance and holds its significance in view of the Digital India campaign of the Government in recent years and subsequent boom of digitization in the country. Through INDOCRYPT-2018 conference, well known cryptologists from across the globe came together on the same platform to discuss various advances in areas related to Cryptology. They also deliberated on post quantum cryptographic scenario, in wake of the possible advent of quantum computers in future.