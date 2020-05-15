Intel Launches First Global Challenges, Marks a New Era of Shared Corporate Responsibility

Intel released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report builds on Intel’s

decades of transparency in corporate responsibility and details progress Intel has made

in the past decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, restore billions of gallons of

water to local communities and achieve gender pay equity across its global workforce,

among other milestones. The report also establishes a new 2030 strategy and goals for

continued progress for the next decade – from achieving net positive water use, 100%

green power and zero waste to landfills across Intel’s global manufacturing operations

to doubling the number of women and underrepresented minorities in senior leadership

roles and scaling the impact of its supply chain human rights programs.

For the first time, Intel has defined global challenges that expand its commitment in

resources, expertise, global reach and influence beyond its own operations to address

challenges that can only be solved by collaborating across major organizations,

industries and countries.

“The world is facing challenges that we understand better each day as we collect and

analyze more data, but they go unchecked without a collective response – from climate

change to deep digital divides around the world to the current pandemic that has

fundamentally changed all our lives,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan. “We can solve them,

but only by working together.”

Intel committed to engage industries, governments and communities to tackle three

specific global challenges over the next decade:

Revolutionize health and safety with technology

 Intel will work with partners in healthcare, life sciences and government to apply

technology in strategic manufacturing, transportation and healthcare initiatives,

including accelerating cures for diseases and improving health. Its efforts will include

the company’s recently announced Pandemic Response Technology Initiative, which

applies cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance technology solutions to

better diagnose, treat and cure COVID-19 and to help prepare for future pandemics.

 Intel will lead a global coalition of industry leaders toward a common objective: The

safety of autonomous vehicles should not be a point of differentiation but a shared

goal. Through collaboration with industry and governments and development of new

safety technologies and standards – such as Responsibility-Sensitive Safety

(RSS) and the forthcoming IEEE 2846 – that will provide clear guidance on what it

means for an autonomous vehicle to drive safely, we have the potential to save more

lives with autonomous vehicles when compared to human drivers.

Make technology fully inclusive and expand digital readiness

 Intel will work with other companies to accelerate adoption of inclusive business

practices across industries by creating and implementing a Global Inclusion Index

open standard. Using common metrics, it will allow the industry to track progress in

area such as achieving greater levels of women and minorities in senior and technical

positions, accessible technology and equal pay. Intel has already been collaborating

with Lenovo to convene CDIOs and HR professionals to drive industry transformation

and stay at the forefront of this work.

 Intel will partner with governments and communities to address the digital divide and

expand access to technology skills needed for current and future jobs. An example is

the Intel® AI For Youth program, which provides AI curriculum and resources to over

100,000 high school and vocational students in 10 countries and will continue to scale

globally. By 2030, Intel plans to partner with governments in 30 countries and 30,000

institutions worldwide and is committed to empower more than 30 million people with

AI skills training.