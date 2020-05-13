Intel India collaborates with tech ecosystem to combat COVID-19

Extending its support to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, Intel has embarked on a few key initiatives in India through collaboration with the technology ecosystem and engagements with local communities. These include working with the government, industry and academia on technology solutions to combat COVID-19, commitment of INR 5 crores towards key central and state government relief funds and research initiatives, and supporting affected communities through NGOs and employee volunteering efforts.

“During these challenging times, Intel’s top priority is protecting the health and well-being of employees while keeping the business running for our customers and supporting the communities we operate in. I believe technology is crucial in combating COVID-19 and our ability to help save and enrich lives through Intel technology has never been more vital. The need of the hour is to collaborate with the government, academia, research community and the larger ecosystem and work together to develop solutions for testing, treatment and containment of COVID-19,” said Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation.

She added, “I am also very proud of Intel India employees who have whole-heartedly pledged contributions from their salaries towards government funds for COVID-19 relief. Employees are also volunteering in their local communities distributing food kits, face masks and conducting online classes.”