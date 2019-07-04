INNO3D announced new INNO3D GeForce RTX SUPER Series. With great power comes great responsibility, and with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 2080, 2070, 2060 SUPER graphics cards you will surely do your favourite games justice by powering them with the Turing architecture packed with more oomph thanks to additional cores and higher clocks.

Our R&D team have been burning the midnight oil in order to have every conceivable version of the SUPER series, from the iCHILL Frostbite, iCHILL Black, iCHILL X3 Ultra and X3 to the Gaming OC X2 and X3, and of course the INNO3D TWIN X2 OC and Compact.

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs result from nearly a year of process tuning and architectural optimizations that deliver the fastest gaming performance in traditional rasterized games and the flood of blockbuster titles implementing real-time ray tracing. In addition, they offer the best performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar of any gaming GPU in their class.

No matter which card you choose to power your favourite titles, you will experience absolute realism with games coming to life with super-fast ray tracing. Yes, ray tracing is the way forward because if Hollywood is using this technology to render their movies, then we should get really excited having the same visual experience with gaming. Ray tracing delivers physical accurate shadows, reflections, and lighting. And tap into Tensor Cores for super-powerful AI-processing. Advanced memory, performance boosts, and processing technologies are your super powers to tackle those most demanding of games.

Our Senior Product Manager Ken Wong commented “NVIDIA has done a super job by improving the cost to performance ratio with the SUPER series”. He further added “An 80% performance hike from GTX 1080 is just amazing and I’m confident our spectrum of SUPER series with INNO3D, iCHILL and Gaming OC will please just about every type of gamer out there.