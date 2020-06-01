Ingram Micro signs distribution agreement with Rapidor

Ingram Micro has announced the addition of Rapidor to its Cloud portfolio in India. A flagship product of ACELR Tech Labs, Rapidor was named as the winner of the India edition of Comet Competition conducted by Ingram Micro Cloud in 2019.

Rapidor enables the digital transformation of millions of SMEs who struggle with manual business operations. It offers them a powerful B2B sales order management platform that helps them streamline and automate critical processes, increase efficiency, and reduce expenses.

Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud business at Ingram Micro India said, “SMEs are increasingly adopting technology to streamline business processes and focus on business growth. Rapidor helps them reduce the time spent on operational activities by 60% by eliminating redundant tasks. We look forward to working with Rapidor and our ecosystem of channel partners to help SMEs automate processes and increase efficiencies across the order-to-collection value chain.”

Thomson Skariah, Founder and CEO, Rapidor – says “We’ve wanted to enable brilliant business owners, run their companies exceptionally well. There is a lot of clutter when it comes to running the business, lots of distractions, and non-remunerative activities. On Rapidor we continue automating the order to payments and collections at scale and to help business owners centrally manage their team and scale business profitably.”