Ingram Micro appoints new business head for its Cloud division in India

Ingram Micro announced the appointment of Jyotil Mankad to lead the company’s cloud business in India. Jyotil will be responsible for furthering the development of Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace services and platforms, increasing the company’s cloud market share, establishing key partnerships and heading the company’s overall cloud market strategy in the country. He will be based out of the company’s head office in Mumbai, reporting to Diego Utge, SVP and Country Chief Executive, Ingram Micro India.

Jyotil joins Ingram Micro from Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), where he led the Cloud & Hosting business line as Vice President and in a short span built a grounds-up cloud business to become one of the fastest growing businesses in the enterprise segment. Prior to VIL, he drove the market development function for Cloud, Hosting & Data Centre businesses at Tata Communications. Earlier, he worked in direct and channel sales businesses with Tata Teleservices and Aircel. With extensive experience in the Indian telecom industry, his expertise lies in Building, scaling and turning around businesses and driving sustained profitable growth. A seasoned sales leader, Jyotil brings to Ingram Micro a wealth of experience in channel & direct sales, business development and management.

Cloud continues to be a key focus area for Ingram Micro and over the past few years the company has made several strategic investments in its cloud business, including its proprietary Cloud Marketplace , Cloud Blue, cloud enablement services etc. This appointment is an important step in this direction. In the words of Diego Utge, SVP & County Chief Executive, Ingram Micro India “We welcome Jyotil to our team and are confident that his experience will help us build on the identity that we have established as a trusted cloud service provider.” Jyotil expressed his sentiments through this message: “I am delighted to be part of the Ingram Micro team. Ingram Micro has been a pioneer in bringing cutting-edge cloud offerings through its Cloud Marketplace. I look forward to building on the success of this journey and help our partners, customers and vendors realize the full potential of the enormous opportunities that cloud presents.”