Infosys Wins Six Excellence Awards at Oracle OpenWorld 2018

Infosys is pleased to announce that it was awarded six Oracle Excellence Awards. For last several years, Infosys has won Excellence awards at the event, reflecting the company’s deep relationship with Oracle and the value it delivers for its clients undergoing digital transformation.

These awards recognize Infosys for combining the power of Oracle’s best-of-breed products with its depth and breadth of expertise to deliver measurable business value to clients. Infosys has been awarded across the following categories.

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award – Mid Market; 2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award – Oracle HCM Cloud; 2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award – Oracle Database Appliance’ 2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award – Specialized PaaS; 2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award – Oracle Engineered Systems and 2018 Oracle APAC Regional Partner of the Year Award – India.

Infosys accelerates the digital transformation agenda of its clients by energizing the core of the enterprise and enabling new capabilities through Oracle technologies. Leveraging these technologies, Infosys helps companies reimagine their businesses by creating differentiated experiences across the value chain, reinventing IT processes and recalibrating decisions through analytics-driven insights.

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said: “Enterprise applications are the lifeblood of a business and are critically important to the running of any enterprise. We are honored to be a long-time Oracle partner and integrate their world-class technologies into our digital transformation solutions. We believe these continued recognitions reflect our years of successful collaboration and differentiate Infosys as a leading Oracle solutions provider.”

Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Alliances, Oracle said: “ Infosys has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation delivering proven, Oracle-based ERP, HCM and CX solutions that solve our joint customers’ critical business challenges. We congratulate Infosys for their achievements and recognition of our successful relationship. This achievement is a testament to their excellence in providing customer solutions that drive meaningful business impact.

In addition, an Infosys and Oracle client – Nidec – has also been recognized by Oracle with the 2018 Leadership in Infrastructure Transformation Award based on Oracle solutions Infosys helped the company implement.”