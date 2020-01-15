Infogain Named ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s 2020 Quality Assurance Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Infogain is pleased to announce that it has been positioned as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Next-generation Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix TM Assessment 2020.

The assessment is based on Everest Group’s evaluation of close to 20 software product engineering service providers to identify only the best-in-class service providers / technology vendors as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants.

Infogain was evaluated on ‘Market Impact’ mapping factors that include market adoption, portfolio mix, delivered value, and ‘Vision and Capability’ is based on strategy, scope of services, delivery footprint, innovation and investments. Everest Group also analyzed customer responses from surveys and interactions, including service provider performance, benchmarking, priorities and best practices.

Cathy Chandhok, Chief Marketing Officer at Infogain said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a major contender for Quality Assurance Services in 2020. Gaining recognition as a Major Contender for Software Product Engineering Services earlier this year and now for Quality Assurance Services, is a great testimonial to Infogain’s product development expertise and relentless commitment to delivering value to our customers.”

Nishith Mathur, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Infogain, commented, “Infogain’s PAQman enables predictive analytics driven advanced automated testing by integrating intelligent automation using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the end-to-end testing value chain, helping enterprises achieve speed, efficiency and accuracy.”

Yugal Joshi Vice President at Everest Group said, “The QA technology market is evolving, with enterprises at various stages in their transition between automating traditional QA for legacy technologies and implementing cutting-edge QA for emerging technologies. To serve this evolving market, Infogain has invested in IP and proof points in next-generation QA areas such as immersive technologies and cloud-native application testing, and built expertise in QA’s evolved role in engagements across multiple technology stacks.”

Infogain’s Quality Assurance solutions include its PAQman testing automation module and its PAQman defect prediction module. These cover all domain functions including technical, functional, performance, data and security testing.” With Infogain’s DevSecOps approach, organizations achieve speed, efficiency and accuracy, while adopting a proactive approach to development.