Infogain Appoints Narayan Kamat as VP and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI

Infogain is pleased to announce the appointment of Narayan Kamat as Vice President and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI, based out of Infogain’s Los Gatos office. He focuses on AI and analytics driven digital and data transformation services and managing successful business outcomes for Infogain clients.

Narayan brings over 20 years of global experience in heading markets and delivery, with specialization in Enterprise Data Management, Digital Transformation & Managed Analytics and AI for Fortune 500 enterprises. He is a strategist with a strong entrepreneurial outlook and understanding of business processes, financial management and technology. In addition, he has successfully run multi-million-dollar P&Ls, market development and managed multi-million-dollar data and analytics contracts.

Prior to joining Infogain, Narayan had a distinguished 18-year career at Cognizant where he held a number of progressive and global leadership roles while scaling up the Data and Analytics practice. During that time, he assumed multiple leadership roles ensuring high growth and profitability in the company’s North America Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, UK&I region and running the data and analytics managed services business.

“We are delighted to welcome Narayan to Infogain. He is an accomplished, driven and self-directed global business leader and great fit for leading Infogain’s data, analytics and AI business. His expertise is a strong advantage that is in direct alignment with Infogain’s focus on digital transformation, analytics and AI based solutions for our clients.” said Nishith Mathur, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Infogain.

Infogain has over 25 years of expertise in data management, implementing BI with other IT services and engineering better products for Fortune 500 companies. Infogain offers transformational IT roadmaps that drive sustained profitable growth through our BI Center of Excellence and labs specializing on ML & AI led business solutions.

Narayan reports to Infogain’s Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Nishith Mathur.