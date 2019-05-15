Infogain Appoints Jitinder Sethi as VP – Strategic Solutions & Chief Enterprise Architect

Infogain, a Silicon Valley provider of technology solutions and services has appointed Jitinder (Jay) Sethi as VP – Strategic Solutions & Chief Enterprise Architect. Based out of Infogain’s Los Gatos office, Jay reports to Chief Solutions Officer, Nishith Mathur.

Jay’s scope of responsibilities encompasses thought leadership, technical consulting, cloud migration, Rapid Application Development (RAD), API/Integration and the Internet of Things (IoT). He is driving Infogain’s vision for enterprise architectures that optimize the use of SaaS, PaaS, API’s and microservices as well as providing team leadership.

Jay brings over 27 years of experience in the software industry to Infogain, most recently as Chief Enterprise Architect at Wipro. During his career, he has held a variety of leadership roles atWipro, Oracle, Primitive Logic and Cognizant, among others. While at Oracle, Jay was a cofounder of the Oracle WebCenter Portal product.

Jay’s software experience extends to managing all stages of architecture, solutioning and digital platform (re-)engineering, cloud/platform (re-)architecture, API (SOA and microservices) architecture, mobile application (re-)architecture and IoT architecture.

“We are excited to welcome Jay to Infogain. His vast experience in subscription and cloud-based operation environments will be an advantage for furthering Infogain’s vision of ‘Engineering Business Outcomes’ for our clients. In fact, Jay has already begun engaging with Infogain clients to design and implement re-engineering initiatives that leverage SaaS, PaaS, API’s, microservices and IoT” said Nishith Mathur Chief Solutions Officer, Infogain.

“Jay brings a wealth of leadership and engineering experience to Infogain. His contributions align well with Infogain’s focus on platform engineering and digital transformation for our clients,” added Ayan Mukerji, Chief Operations Officer, Infogain.

Jay holds an MBA with Distinction from Durham University School of Business, Durham, U.K and a BS with Honors in Computer Science from Brunel University, Middlesex, U.K. Jay has lived and worked in USA, UK, Switzerland, and India.