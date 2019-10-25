Infogain Acquires Revel, a West Coast Digital Consultancy

Infogain announced its acquisition of Revel Consulting (Revel), a Seattle-based digital experience consultancy serving Fortune 500 clients on the West Coast. The combination of strategy, design and platform engineering will enhance how both firms meet growing demands from the modern-day enterprise and create powerful human experiences in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace. Revel will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Infogain and continue to operate as an independent brand.

“Combining Infogain’s world-class product and platform engineering with Revel’s expertise in digital marketing, experience and commerce is just what many CMOs, CDOs and business heads are looking for,” said Sunil Bhatia, Infogain’s CEO. “With this acquisition, we can strengthen our clients’ competitiveness through highly engaging digital experiences seamlessly executed with cutting-edge technology. Company culture was also a critical factor, and both Infogain and Revel are committed to an empathy-driven, people-first approach to running businesses.”

“Revel helps clients envision the future of the experience economy, and with Infogain, we’re dramatically increasing our ability to engineer it as well,” said Vikas Kamran, Revel’s CEO. “Imagine a world where trust defines a company’s relationship with its customers and where personalized digital experiences feel valuable, not intrusive. We’re creating a better model that blends design thinking and human-centered digital experiences with advanced analytics, machine learning, IoT and cloud. We’re confident we’ll be unlocking a whole new world of opportunity for our clients and for Revel employees.”

Revel’s lifecycle approach to marketing, customer experience and commerce delivers go-to-market and brand-driven strategies that are a perfect complement to Infogain’s custom-built technology products and platforms. The firm has deep expertise architecting, implementing and executing winning digital business strategies for companies of all sizes and across multiple industries.

“This is an exciting time for Infogain and Revel. We’ve seen Revel design dynamic experiences and use their unique and authentic voice to build trust, loyalty and lifetime customer value,” said Ayan Mukerji, Infogain’s COO. “Together we are bringing design thinking to platform engineering, creating a combination we’re confident will resonate powerfully with our clients.”