Infogain Achieves Automation Anywhere’s Gold Partner Accreditation

Infogain is pleased to announce that it has been accredited as a Gold Partner by Automation Anywhere, a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Gold Partner recognition underscores Infogain’s role as an industry-led engineering company and a full-service automation provider.

Infogain has transformed clients’ businesses by implementing innovative and integrated automation solutions ranging from RPA programs to enterprise-wide cognitive transformations on leading industry platforms. Infogain has pioneered Automation Anywhere implementations for complex transformation scenarios where the company has combined deep software engineering expertise, digital consulting with functional domain to deliver tangible business outcomes for clients.

Infogain has been acknowledged as one of the first partners to deploy and integrate Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud and AI platform for a world leading digital hospitality marketplace, unveiling the company’s success story at the Google Next’19. Infogain’s solution included intelligent bots integrated with Google’s AutoML Vision Object Detection products on Google Cloud to automate content curation and creation across documents and images.

“We are excited about the interest we have seen, particularly in building out RPA Centers of Excellence and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale cognitive automation,” said Gans Subramanian, VP & Global Head of Digital Experience and Insights at Infogain. “Achieving accreditation, Gold Partner by Automation Anywhere allows us to deepen and extend our relationships with clients and bring the power of Automation Anywhere’s investment in cognitive bots to our customer’s digital transformation journeys.”

“Intelligent automation enables organizations to achieve greater efficiency eliminating mundane and repetitive tasks, in turn creating a shift in human focus to top priorities and key initiatives,” said Nitin Brahmankar, Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances, North America at Automation Anywhere. “Companies like Infogain offer a full spectrum of automation services with enterprise integrations, making them a fundamental partner to help clients achieve operational success and improved productivity.”