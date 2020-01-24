Inflow Technologies and Ilantus Technologies Associate to Help Partners Deliver New Identity and Access Mgt Solution

Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd announced that it has partnered as a distributor with Ilantus Technologies – recognized as an Innovative Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass. Inflow shall deliver Ilantus’ IAM solution to customers. With this, Inflow will expand its cybersecurity portfolio and business scope, providing customers with solutions that significantly elevates their security posture. Inflows partners will benefit from Ilantus Compact Identity that delivers a breakthrough IAM solution available on a SaaS platform, benefitting organizations to manage Identities in a centralized manner

Inflow selected Ilantus’ Compact Identity, due to its unique, integrated nature and simplicity of use. Compact Identity has been designed from the ground up to eliminate long implementation cycles, complexities, and cost overruns associated with typical IAM solutions. It is a simple, usable, and affordable IAM solution that covers all IAM regulatory requirements.

Rajesh Kumar Vice President Tech BU of Inflow, said, “IAM products provide IT managers with tools and technologies for controlling user access to critical information within an organization. Inflow’s Partnership with Ilantus Compact Identity will help define the critical parts of enterprise security and hence increasing the productivity of organizations in today’s digitally enabled economy. We are pleased to add Ilantus Technologies as a part of our portfolio”.

Binod Singh CEO of Ilantus Technologies, opines, “As a completely partner-centric organization, Ilantus deeply values this alliance. Inflow’s niche in the cyber-security space with a rich partner ecosystem spanning 2300+ organizations echoes our commitment to making IAM seamless for mid-market organizations across the globe. We look forward to a long-lasting, mutually-benefitting partnership.”