Industry’s First Enterprise Data Cloud Launched by Cloudera

Cloudera launched the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). CDP is an integrated data platform that is easy to deploy, manage, and use. It delivers powerful, self-service analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with the granular security and governance policies that IT leaders demand. CDP is a new approach to enterprise data that delivers a full range of analytic capabilities from the Edge to AI.

The Cloudera Data Platform provides enterprise IT with the ability to deliver analytics as a service to the business in any cloud environment while providing rich data security and lineage capabilities that minimize risk. CDP is different from other data platforms and analytics services in four important ways:

1. Any cloud – CDP provides maximum choice and flexibility with the option to manage, analyze, and experiment with data on-premises, in hybrid, private cloud, and multiple public cloud environments.

2. Multi-function – CDP reduces the time and effort to deploy common application types with five new self-service experiences: flow & streaming, data engineering, data warehouse, operational database, and machine learning.

3. Secure and Governed – CDP simplifies security, privacy, and compliance for diverse enterprise data on any cloud through shared data experience (SDX) technologies. SDX makes it easy to create a secure data lake in hours instead of weeks and replaces tedious scripting with “set it and forget it” convenience.

4. Open – CDP is 100% open source, open compute, open storage and open for integration – enabling rapid innovation and protecting organizations from vendor lock-in.

“With Cloudera Data Platform, IT can embrace hybrid data architectures and set up cloud data lakes with enterprise-grade security and governance in hours instead of days or weeks,” said Arun C. Murthy, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Business users get cloud-native, easy-to-use multi-function analytics satisfying their need for speed and agility.” “While enterprises are rapidly adopting data platform technologies and are eager to explore the cloud for driving analytical workloads, many face challenges in trying to leverage all of their data to achieve better business outcomes,” said James Curtis, Senior Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics Channel at 451 Research. “Solutions such as the forthcoming Cloudera Data Platform help enterprises navigate complex data processes across multiple clouds, manage data governance, and enable multi-function analytics, regardless of where the data resides.”

New Services Now Available on Cloudera Data Platform

With Cloudera Data Platform, enterprises can easily manage data anywhere, from on-premises to public and hybrid clouds, with common security, governance, and metadata. New cloud-based services provide unprecedented self-service access to data and analytic functions for business analysts, data scientists, IT and developers that are secure by design. As part of the launch, Cloudera is unveiling three new cloud services that will help enterprise IT “Say Yes” to the business:

1. Cloudera Data Warehouse – A cloud-native service that makes it fast and easy to deploy data warehouses for teams of business analysts with secure, self-service access to enterprise data.

2. Cloudera Machine Learning – A cloud-native service that makes it fast and easy to deploy collaborative machine learning workspaces for teams of data scientists with secure, self-service access to enterprise data.

3. Cloudera Data Hub – A cloud-native data management and analytics service that makes it fast and easy for IT and developers to build custom business applications that support a diverse set of use cases with secure, self-service access to enterprise data. With access to these new best-in-class services, we believe that businesses can maximize the value from their data and transform complex data into clear, actionable insights.