India’s top E-sports team – Signify bids adieu

Over the past two years, Signify has had the privilege of participating in various national level tournaments, the honour of representing India at multiple International tournaments and working with some of the finest talent in the Indian esports circuit. It is with a heavy heart, that we now announce the team’s dissolution. As Signify, a product of Horizon Sports India Private Limited would continue to scale, there would be no immediate solution to prevent the conflict of interests stemming from the ownership structure of Cobx Gaming Private Limited and Horizon Sports. Therefore, in the best interest of our players and management, we have decided to dissolve the Signify brand and our accompanying teams effective 1st of July, 2019.

From having rosters belonging to different countries to forming an all Indian team and introducing a brand-new CS:GO team, Signify has come a long way. Unfortunately, as all good things come to an end, their journey too has come to end.

Addressing this decision, Rajdip Gupta, Co-founder, Horizon Sports mentioned, “With the interest of avoiding conflicts arising from the ownership structure of Cobx Gaming Private Limited and Horizon Sports Private Limited, we have decided to dissolve Signify. Two years ago, we formed the team with the intention to promote professional gaming and expanding professional teams in India. Today, the esports ecosystem in India has flourished tremendously and there are multiple professional teams set-up, hence, we believe this is the right time step out and avoid any sort of conflict with Cobx Gaming as we are actively involved in organizing tournaments. We would also like to thank our players for giving the team their all and wish them the best for what lies ahead. As an organization we will be doing everything we can to help the players secure the next step in their career and find their ground. We are sure with their skills and experience they will achieve great success.”

Signify would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has shown immense support towards us since we began our journey. Without the support of the media and their patrons, without our fans who showed up at every meet and greet, without those loud cheers every time we were up on stage or without those that stood by us through all our highs and lows, none of this would have been possible. Getting to meet so many fans and working with such amazing talent has been a dream come true for the players and staff here at Signify.