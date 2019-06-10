India’s Largest GAMER CONNECT Gaming Show Held in Kolkata

India’s largest gaming organization GAMER CONNECT organized a Gaming show at Prasad Square, near Moulali, Kolkata on June 8-9th. This gaming show has been participated and enjoyed by different classes of people including students and youngsters from schools, colleges, universities, etc. Around 8000 inspired people took entry to the show to enjoy the unique event.

LG, Dell, GeForce, Western Digital, Zotaq, etc were among the sponsors of GAMER CONNECT. Different streamers (video games community)-Eizo, Grimo, Hydraflick, Venom, Antidote, etc–presented games to inspire the visitors in this Show. Visitors enjoyed the show in company with different streamers. XRIG and Corsair also displayed their gaming solutions.

Different computer manufacturing companies, like LG and DELL, displayed products along with their internal components to justify the appropriateness like frequency, density and brightness to run gaming video on their instruments. Some companies like ZOTAC demonstrated their Graphic Cards. The show was made colorful and attractive by Cosplay (costumes and fashion accessories for gamers) which snatched the attention of viewers.