India’s Biggest PUBG Showdown Ends with the Truimph of TENET ESports

EWar PUBG Mahayudh Season 1 – the mega PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) online tournament organized by Bengaluru-based e-sports start-up EWar Games, has come to a successful completion, as the three-day-long Phase 3 of the tournament ended recently.

TENET Esports, one of the many elite PUBG teams of India that participated in the tournament, emerged as the champion of Mahayudh Season 1, ranking at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 145 points (85 Place Points & 60 Kill Points). Team The Nightmare –- an “Underdog” squad from Ganganagar, Rajasthan with an amateur line-up of 4 players, secured the runners up position in the tournament with 133 points. Other ‘Pro’ teams like Nova GodLike, 4KINGS, and Reckoning Esports earned the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spot respectively at the end of Phase 3. Hastar from Team Nova GodLike bagged the “Top Fragger” title having grabbed 22 kills through the tournament.

Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games says, “We are delighted to note that the concluding phase of EWar PUBG Mahayudh was as exciting and competitive as the previous phases. While we witnessed a neck-to-neck fight between all teams that qualified to Phase 3, it was heartening to see some of the ‘underdog’ teams performing so well against professional PUBG gamers. We congratulate all the winning teams that have proved their gaming mettle through the tournament, and would also like to thank our viewers for their whole-hearted love and support. The phenomenal success of the first season of the PUBG Mahayudh is indeed very satisfying and encouraging for us at EWar, and in the near future, we would be coming up with many more Mahayudh series’ or similar tournaments for different games on our platform.”

The overall prize pool of the event was Rs 2,500,000, whereas the prize pool only for Phase 3 was Rs 1,00,000. The top 5 ranked teams and one top Fragger from each phase of the tournament won cash prizes for themselves (ranging from 5k upto 40k). EWar PUBG Mahayudh was a first-of-its-kind tournament in India’s PUBG gaming circuit, as it provided a prolific opportunity for emerging or novice PUBG gaming enthusiasts across the country to compete and prove their gaming talent and skills against some of the most renowned, professional PUBG squads.