Indian Traditional PC Market Finishes the Year at a Six-year High with 11 Million Shipments in 2019: IDC India

The India traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations finished 2019 with an impressive 18.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth, shipping 11 million units during the year, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker , 4Q19. 2019 also turned out to be the biggest year for PC shipments in the last six years. The growth was largely propelled by the government-driven education projects and upgrade purchases for Windows 10.

The last quarter of the year (4Q19) also saw a healthy 16.5% YoY growth with 2.3 million shipments, primarily contributed by the strong 26.5% annual growth in the commercial segment. Also, after a YoY decline for five straight quarters, the consumer segment saw growth of 4.6% YoY in 4Q19 shipping close to 950 thousand units.

As notebook PCs become thinner and lighter with enhanced mobility features, they are increasingly getting preference from the consumers, education sub verticals, and enterprises. Notebook PCs saw highest-ever annual shipments with a 67.7% category share in 2019. The desktop category also witnessed a 5.7% YoY growth largely driven by the refresh buying from banking and financial institutions and touched a 30.7% category share for the year.

On the processor front, shortage in availability of Intel’s CPU was a concern point for vendors throughout the year. This provided room for AMD to enter certain segments and helped vendors to fill the gaps to some extent. However, Intel remains a leading processor brand with a 70.8% share in the traditional PC category.