IndiaItChannels announces B2C Portal for IT Partners supported by PCAIT

IndiaItChannels announces the launch of its B2C catalog creation on the portal for the registered partners as per the commitment made for the 1st of August 2020. Login-id and Passwords have already been sent to all the registered 4000+ partners via email.

The creation of a B2C catalog page is very simple on IndiaItChannels, but if somehow partners need an assistant a help document has already been ready for their assistance, partners can access help documents available in the portal. The platform had been launched with the objective of modifying the way complete IT Community works. The platform has received a wonderful and astonishing response. The creators and developers have worked hard to meet the announced time limit and have successfully accomplished their objectives.

The platform has gained more than 4000 registrations up till now, and it was promised that they could begin with their B2C page creation, so as per the commitment now, they can move forward. All partners require to do is follow the steps linked with the Business to customer (B2C) page creation.

IndiaItChannels has paved countless ways for the IT network to come online and initiate their e-business. Within a short period, the portal has obtained 4000 plus registrations, and it is counting every day. Because of the increased popularity and instant recognition of the platform, more targets are set to be achieved.

Advantage of B2C catalog

The launch of the B2C page would help the partners have their unified website, which will permit them to control their IT products in a catalog. The platform developers have ensured that partners don’t find any complications when it comes to handling catalogs at a time.

It would be easier for the partners to attain recognition from their customers. They can easily promote their latest products and services. They can initiate their e-business more effortlessly since IndiaItChannels has developed the platform for the comfort of IT community, so the developers have also taken care of improving the user interface that is friendly to operate and is less complicated.

With the IndiaItChannels platform, Partners would get the opportunity of business expansion by using the B2C catalog creation. Earlier, it was difficult for the IT community to reach the customers because of the unavailability of B2C platforms like this, lack of resources, and approach. But, IndiaItChannels has efficiently overcome the limitation and has offered great chances to reach the level their Business was unable to accomplish earlier.

IndiaItChannels is a platform where partner’s customers can explore and make the purchase according to their convenience. Customers don’t have to visit the stores/office/retail outlet physically. In the next phase partners will also be able to do the Business among them with B2B catalog creation. The dates for the next phase will be announced soon.

Final

The launch of IndiaItChannels B2C catalog creation today has led to fulfilling the long-awaited dream of IT partners. After the partners registered on the platform, the portal has efficiently released the B2C page now. Partners don’t have to wait for creating their catalog pages where they can display their products and services. This would benefit them in boosting their business and amends the way to reach out to their regular and prospective customers proficiently.

To create the B2C page, partners can go through the link given aforementioned to begin the process. IndiaItChannels team is working towards making the platform more efficient and effective for the partners where they don’t find any complexity when running their e-business.

It is because of the response that the platform now strives to integrate more unique features and functionalities. As per the anticipations, IndiaItChannels has achieved astonishing outcomes, and in the coming future, it would undoubtedly create history in the IT community.