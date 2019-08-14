India PC Market Registers Strong Growth in 2Q19 Driven by ELCOT Shipment: IDC

The India traditional PC market (inclusive of desktop, notebook, and workstation) shipped 3.4 million units, recording a solid 49.2% year-on-year (YOY) growth, according to IDC’s Asia/Pacific Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, 2Q19. This growth was mainly due to commercial segment driven by ELCOT education deal fulfillment under which Tamil Nadu Government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students.

Notebook category grew by 81% YoY contributing 74.3% of the overall India traditional PC market. This growth is again attributed to the ELCOT deal. Ultraslim category, with a share of 21.1% of the total notebook’s category, grew by 92.7%.

The consumer PC market declined by 14% YoY. The expected revival post-elections remained subpar and the overall pessimism of previous few quarters continued in Q2. The footfalls in LFR’s and branded shops remained weak. While, the online channel picked up towards the end of the quarter. Also, the consumer response to “back to school” campaigns was less than expected. Dell channel partners faced credit issues leading to inventory correction, thereby impacting fresh consumer shipments. The Gaming PC segment, however, grew by 41.1% and continues to be one bright spot in the struggling consumer PC market.

The overall commercial PC market grew by 108% in 2Q19; taking the total shipments to 2.43 million units. This growth was driven by a single 1.11 million units ELCOT deal. Even outside ELCOT, the commercial market did well with a growth rate of 12.6% YoY.

“The model code of conduct impacted the first two months of the quarter, but things picked up post-election. Strong performance from the SMB sector and corporate because of Windows 10 refresh coupled with a strong performance from the BFSI sector and increased global refresh orders helped commercial segment stay positive,” says Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC, IDC India.