India BPO Industry Safeguards Contact Center Teams Through Avaya Remote Agent Solutions

India’s business process outsourcing (BPO) industry continues to safeguard its contact center agents and teams amid the novel Coronavirus-led lockdown by switching to work-from-home technologies from Avaya Holdings Corp., a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

The industry, which generates almost $60 billion in annual revenue per year, employs over 2.3 million people, has taken the lead in India to ensure business continuity not only for itself, but also for the thousands of global businesses that it serves.

Avaya, a global leader in creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees, has played a crucial role in enabling this business continuity for India’s BPO industry. Thanks to its strategic relationships with the country’s biggest BPO organizations, the contact center solutions provider has been able to move quickly and decisively to enable work-from-home initiatives within days.

By offering free licenses to Avaya’s collaboration technologies, deploying remote home agent solutions and providing 24-7 technical support, Avaya has enabled tens of thousands of BPO workers to work from home, ensuring that vital citizen and customer services remain unimpacted during the effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avaya has helped large BPOs and prominent companies such as Tech Mahindra, HCL, MakeMyTrip.com and StarTek move to a remote agent set-up. Through Avaya’s solutions, these businesses can convert their existing office-based contact center agents to remote agents, prioritizing the health and safety of their employees while at the same time ensuring excellence in service delivery.

“In our line of business, staying connected and accessible for customers is the most imperative thing and our partnership with Avaya is helping us to do so. It will help us to keep the momentum going around our business by helping companies like us deploy remote home agents and transition our operations into a more flexible and seamless model. It resonates the company’s proactive efforts towards ensuring that customer support services remain unimpacted during the crisis and that business continuity is not hindered,” said PS Reddy, Global CTO, StarTek.

Ved Prakash Nirbhya, CIO, Tech Mahindra, added: “In response to the current challenging business climate, and to safeguard our associates while ensuring continuity of service to our global customers, we have worked with Avaya India to enable our contact center staff to work from home, with access to the tools and applications that they would have in our physical offices.”

Avaya continues to actively engage with organizations to help them in transitioning to remote operations model to stay productive. The company is also providing audio and video equipment to frontline hospitals and medical facilities and working with govt. health departments to rapidly set up emergency contact centers. Recently, Avaya also announced the availability of its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions and non-profit organizations in India till August 2020, responding to the immediate need in the education sector to ensure student safety while delivering on educational objectives.

“In today’s challenging times, Avaya understands the adversities that businesses and governments are facing and is relentlessly working towards supporting them in the best and safest way possible. By offering Avaya’s unified communication and remote working solutions, we are not only determined to help enterprises remain connected in the face of the pandemic but also ensure protection of jobs globally thereby, helping to keep the pace of economy intact. At a time when safeguarding the health and safety of employees if of utmost important, we applaud the government’s and DoT’s decision to foster flexible working and are liaising closely with the governments to ensure employee safety and productivity in times of restricted connectivity and crisis. By establishing organizational resilience and continuity, we are determined to support the government towards achieving economic stabilization in the face of unprecedented challenges.” said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, Avaya, India & SAARC.