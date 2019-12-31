In2IT Technologies becomes SAP Gold Partner

In2IT Technologies, a fast-growing IT Services Company with a focus on SAP S4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors and having offices geographically spread across countries like India, US, South Africa, Australia, Middle East, and Singapore, today announced that it has attained the Gold-level status, the highest level of recognition in the award-winning SAP PartnerEdge program.

The SAP PartnerEdge program is an award-winning three-tier program that recognizes and rewards partners for their expertise and commitment to delivering SAP solutions to customers in the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace. Through this program, SAP recognizes and rewards partners of various sizes for generating volumes of business as well as capacity-building activities such as sales training, solution development, and customer reference activity.

Parichay Joshi, CEO, In2IT EBS is excited, “Reaching the level of SAP Gold Partner is a great leap forward. We achieved this coveted status within the SAP PartnerEdge program by continuously delivering projects to our clients that are of high quality and with strong dedication. This is, therefore, evidence of the competencies and thorough dedication of the entire team behind In2IT. The Gold partnership is also relevant for our clients, as they have a partner on board who is knowledgeable of the latest Digital developments and transcends boundaries.”

“This elevated status acknowledges our extensive industry expertise and capabilities in deploying fast, efficient and stable SAP solutions for enterprises in India,” said, Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD and CEO, In2IT Technologies.

“SAP signed In2IT as a partner in 2017 and we have been able to earn our way up to the Gold level in a short span of time. This achievement further establishes In2IT as an implementation partner with skills and experience to assist customers with all aspects of their implementation of SAP solutions. We believe our innovative approach to SAP solutions enable us to meet our customers’ needs, ensuring that all their requirements are fulfilled to the highest standards.”

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic we will be a partner of choice for progressive organizations which plan to implement or support their existing SAP installations, meet the needs of the expanding SME market and grow regardless of the market challenges,” Mr. Joshi further added.

In2IT offers end-to-end solutions on SAP S4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP cloud solutions to address the growing business needs of the customers. In2IT’s SAP services and solutions can help enterprise and midsize companies in India execute and optimize their business and IT strategies, and run their business efficiently and competitively. In2IT is helping enterprises maximize their SAP investments through a combination of SAP experts, methodologies, and tools, plus a comprehensive portfolio of service offerings designed to help them plan, build and run the best SAP solution for their company’s needs.