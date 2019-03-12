IET formally launches fourth edition of IoT India Congress 2019

The Internet of Things (IoT) Panel of Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) held the formal launch of the 4th edition of the IoT India Congress, the Platform of Platforms for the Internet of Things in India, here today. N Sivasailam, Special Secretary – Logistics, Ministry of Commerce and Industry was the chief guest. IoT India Congress 2019 will be held in Bengaluru on August 22 and 23, 2019.

The IoT India Congress will bring together digital technology stakeholders with an integrated focus across tracks on Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom, Smart Cities, Energy, Retail, Cyber Security, Skills & Development, IoT Standards, Legal & Regulatory and Agriculture.

Experts from the industry including Dr Jaijit Bhattacharya, CEO & Founder at Zerone Microsystems Pvt. Ltd, Lux Rao, Solutions Director & Leader, Dimension Data, Ganesh S, Co-Founder, CTO, Myelin Foundry and Sumit Monga, General Manager – Government Affairs, Unlimit participated in a Live Case Solution discussion to a pressing engineering problem – Boiler tube failure and Unplanned Shutdown. The experts looked at how unplanned plant shutdown can be minimized using predictive maintenance and thus minimise risk faced by personnel working in plants as well as save thousands of dollars resulting from such shutdowns.

Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, Chairman of IET IoT Panel, The IET India said, “I am delighted to see the tremendous support that we have received from industry leaders in our endeavour to conceptualize a cognitive forum that will help in accelerating digital transformation through the Internet of Things. This will help in revolutionizing industrial environments where the automation and digitization of processes are critical. This year, our focus will be on ‘Mainstreaming the IoT’ to develop a new range of services to respond better to industry needs.”

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head of the IET India, said, “We are at an inflection point of digital transformation and every industry is set to be disrupted by the explosion of new technologies. To be able to stay ahead of technological changes, it is critical that industries come together and work collaboratively. Our continuous endeavour at the IET IoT Panel has been to bring key industry stakeholders together, demystify the future of IoT and change the way we interact and run businesses.”

In addition to immersive sessions and key notes featuring global influencers sharing their experience on the futuristic aspects of the Internet of Things, the two-day Congress will host live zones and hackathons where people can touch, feel and experience IoT and solve sector-specific challenges. A new addition to the Congress, “Future Tech Spotlight”, will provide a glimpse of technology trends in the next 5 to 10 years. Leading R&D engineers will be recognized for their innovations.

The IoT India Congress is conceptualized and designed by the members of the IET IoT Panel – an independent and neutral visionary think-tank led by acclaimed industry leaders. The panel was formed with the objective of being a neutral and credible voice to evangelise the Internet of Things in India and help accelerate the adoption of IoT. Over the last three editions, this event has grown to be the region’s most important confluence of digital tech stakeholders ranging from Policy makers & Bureaucrats, Large Enterprises, SMEs, Start-ups and Academia.