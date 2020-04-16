IDC India invites Nominations for the 4th Digital Transformation Awards (DXa), with 2 New Categories

IDC India has opened nominations for IDC’s 4th Digital Transformation Awards (DXa) 2020. In the last three years, IDC has been tracking the DX initiatives of enterprises and startups in India along with other countries in the Asia/Pacific region through its DXa program. In its 4th year, IDC is looking for digital initiatives by leading-edge Indian organizations that help it excel in Future of Work, Customer Engagement, Intelligence, Operations, and Leadership.

The 2020 IDC DX awards will include 2 new categories, namely the DX CEO and DX Gamechanger categories.

DX CEO recognizes the CEO who has developed a comprehensive strategy to create a digitally transformed enterprise. This CEO’s vision follows an agenda aligned with the emerging digital economy, responding to new customer requirements, capabilities, critical infrastructure, and industry ecosystems. Unlike the DX Leader category, which recognizes an individual who has successfully led a specific DX initiative to support an organization’s overall DX strategy, the DX CEO category focuses on the role of the CEO as storyteller who stresses the need for a digital enterprise as part of the organization’s overall brand and strategy.

Meanwhile, the DX Gamechanger category recognizes organizations that have leapfrogged competitors on their DX journeys. These organizations have developed an overarching strategy that has allowed them to lead their respective markets, keeping in mind the emergence of the digital economy’s new customer requirements, capabilities, critical infrastructure, and industry ecosystems. Compared to the Digital Transformer category, DX Gamechanger is open to established organizations that have leapfrogged competitors through the execution of its new DX strategy but have yet to display sustained mastery of digital transformation pillars.

“Since we launched the IDC DX Awards, we have seen how digital transformation has evolved in the Asia/Pacific – last year, receiving over 1,100 nominations is proof that DX takes precedence in the overall strategy of organizations in the region. We have now reached a critical tipping point where organizations must shift their agendas and harness the full potential of digital technologies to define their role in the digital economy on the horizon. Based on IDC’s latest CEO Priorities Survey 2020, the biggest challenges in digitally transforming their enterprises are implementing new technologies, creating a new business model, and changing culture. In this arena where only the digitally transformed can truly win, IDC Asia/Pacific once more calls for nominations in the DX Awards program. Now on our fourth year, we seek nominations from the region’s contenders and determine the champions of the digital arena in 2020,” says Sandra Ng , Group Vice President for ICT Practice, IDC Asia/Pacific.