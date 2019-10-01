IDC India announces the launch of Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Services Report Series

International Data Corporation (IDC) announces the launch of a new report series focusing on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Services in India.

The report series will assess the state of cloud and artificial intelligence market in India covering key market trends, competitive landscape, consumption models, demand pattern of customers and IT buyers’ priorities, challenges, and spending plans for both Cloud and AI.

“Cloud is becoming a natural launchpad for new solutions like artificial intelligence. Cloud as a platform offers agility and along with the onset of AI, is a transformation that requires market preparedness both from the demand and supply side,” says Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

The report series will feature IDC’s market analysis of key emerging technologies in India, as well as its predictions on the impact of Cloud and AI in the India market in the next three to five years.

• IDC FutureScape Report: a set of predictions designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and technology professionals will confront within the typical five-year business planning cycle.

• IDC MaturityScape Benchmark: a framework on the five stages of adoption to assist technology buyers assess their organization’s readiness and maturity to adopt cloud and AI technologies.

• IDC Market Analysis Perspective: a report on the state of cloud and AI adoption to help technology suppliers understand the India market in terms of business opportunities, competition, and end-user buying behavior from IT and Line-of-Business (LOB).

Subscription to this report series will enable clients to get real-time insights and information on the latest market trends in India’s cloud and AI market via published research and personalized interaction with IDC analysts to empower IDC clients to make well-informed decisions for their organization.